No Raggi-Zingaretti trash crisis summit Wed - region (2)

Rome, May 11 - The Lazio regional government said Thursday that contrary to an announcement from Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi, there will be no "summit" between Raggi and Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Rome's latest trash crisis next Wednesday, but only an "assessment of the environmental impact" of a waste plant at San Vittore outside the province of Rome. Rome is facing another trash crisis and Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Thursday "the health situation in Rome is very serious, there are rats walking in front of us, we have had reports of bites and there are infections carried by seagulls and cockroaches."