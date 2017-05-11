Parties 'wasting time' on election law - Renzi (3)

Rome, May 11 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday accused parties of wasting time over a new electoral law. "The grand manoeuvres continue by those who say they want a new electoral law but in practice don't want one, and waste time," said the PD leader on Facebook. Chaos reigned Thursday with no agreement on a white paper. The PD is proposing an adjusted version of the German election system, with 50% of seats awarded on the basis of proportional representation and the rest according to the first-past-the-post system, sources said Thursday. President Sergio Mattarella has called on parliament to pass a new election system as currently the electoral laws for the Senate and the Lower House are different. Northern League MP Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Lower House's Constitutional affairs committee that his party welcomed the PD's proposal, while stressing that the League wants to move fast on approving a new election law. Giorgetti added that "we are also in favor of a serious threshold of 5%. Our top priority is in any case always the same: vote as soon as possible, stop all the idle chatter and time-wasting." But the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) slammed it, saying it enshrined a proposal made by centre-right ALA leader Denis Verdini, a former close aide of Silvio Berlusconi who split from the ex-premier's Forza Italia. The M5S said that by making this proposal the PD had made it plain it did not want early elections after the summer. Forza Italia's Francesco Paolo Sisto also rejected the proposal, saying it was drafted by Verdini and Renzi. Berlusconi commented by saying that "an electoral law is needed that makes it possible for Italian votes to be accurately reflected in their representation in Parliament, avoiding majority bonuses." The PD's deputy chief Maurizio Martina responded by saying that "the country needs governability. And I think that it is in the interest of Italy to maintain as long as possible a system based on the majority. We will discuss everything and engage in a serious exchange of views, but safeguarding the majority basis is in the country's interest". He added that "we are also in favor of a serious threshold of 5%. Our top priority is in any case always the same: vote as soon as possible, stop all the idle chatter and time-wasting."