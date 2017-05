NYT criticizes Rome rubbish problem, cites 'failed promises'

New York, MAY 11 - An op-ed published in Wednesday's New York Times by Frank Bruni states that "there's trash almost everywhere in Rome, whose officials keep promising - and failing - to get the problem under control". He added that "the situation is arguably worse than usual and more demoralizing than ever, because Romans last year elected a young new mayor from a young new political party who pledged to turn things around. Almost 11 months later, she has done nothing of the kind. Mayor Virginia Raggi of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), elected in a landslide last June, has blamed previous administrations for the problem.