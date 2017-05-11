Millions make pilgrimage to Fatima every year

Vatican City, May 11 - Travel to the religious site of Fatima, where Pope Francis will visit on May 12 and 13, is a pilgrimage that millions of Catholics make each year. The sanctuary was built in 1917 in memory of a series of apparitions culminating in one of the Virgin Mary on May 13 of that year, as reported by three shepherd children named Giacinta, Francisco, and Lucia. The religious site is situated in Portugal, a country where 80 percent of residents claim Catholicism as their religion. But it's also a country that is experiencing increased secularization, especially in recent months in the wake of the unexpected economic recovery brought about by Prime Minister Antonio Costa and his leftwing government. Despite this, the site continues to attract visitors from around the world to mark the anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. In 2016, more than 5.3 million people reportedly visited the site. Father Aventino Oliveira, one of the sanctuary's confessors, told the monthly magazine "Jesus" that requests this year have already doubled, and that around a million people alone have made requests to attend this year's celebrations on the May 12-13 weekend. Oliveira said the increased interest isn't directly related to Pope Francis's visit, but rather that May through October are the site's busiest months. In addition to the wave of religious pilgrims expected on the May 12-13 weekend, there will be at least 1,700 journalists in attendance, with the number growing daily. For the Pope's blessing and rosary on May 12 at the sanctuary's chapel, there will be 200 priests, 71 bishops, and eight cardinals in attendance. The following day Pope Francis will hold an open-air Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary at Fatima in which he will canonise the shepherd siblings Francisco and Giacinta before more than 100 groups of religious pilgrims, 40,000 of whom had already arrived on foot between May 6 and 7. A significant Latin American presence is expected at the Argentinian pope's Fatima celebration, thanks in part to the political summit of Latin American leaders convened by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo, which is scheduled to take place immediately following the papal visit. Among the religious pilgrims there will also be a special one: the Brazilian boy who, at age six in 2013, had what the Catholic church considers a miraculous healing brought about following the divine intercession of the shepherd children Francisco and Giacinta. The boy had entered into a coma after receiving a serious head trauma from a fall out of a window and he wasn't expected to live. His recovery is the miracle attributed to the children and one that also led to their forthcoming sainthood. Religious pilgrims are expected from around the world, and in particular from Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Brazil, and the United States, in addition to those from Portugal. One of the more recent developments in terms of religious pilgrims to the site, however, comes from Asian countries, with an increase in visitors from South Korea, Indonesia, and China.