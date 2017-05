NPLs down to normal levels soon - Padoan to Mnuchin (3)

Bari, May 11 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin ahead of the opening of the G7 finance meeting in Bari that Italy's stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) will shortly return to "physiological levels". He said Italy's banking system was in better shape than it appeared to international public opinion. The issue of NPLs was raised by Mnuchin, Italian G7 sources said, and Padoan seized the opportunity to correct what he saw as a distorted picture. Italian banks built up a lot of NPLs after the financial crisis and the third-biggest, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), is set to undergo a precautionary recapitalisation because of them.