Fruitful dialogue with Fedeli on vaccines - Lorenzin (3)

Rome, May 11 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin told ANSA Thursday she had sent a bill on making vaccinations compulsory for school admission to the premier's office to "respond to an emergency". She said there was "fruitful dialogue" with Education Minister Valeria Fedeli, and that "there is just the start of dialogue inside the government". She said the bill "meets the need to have the same norms all over Italy seeing as how the regions are moving in different directions". An obligation to vaccinate schoolchildren should not harm the right to an education, the education ministry said, saying that this is what Fedeli told Lorenzin. The two Constitutional rights, to health and to education, "must both be guaranteed," the ministry said. It was initially reported that the bill would be at cabinet tomorrow, but the premier's office denied this. Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's communications chief Michele Anzaldi told ANSA that a bill making vaccinations compulsory for school entry was needed to "send a new, clear signal on vaccines". He voiced the hope that the reported cabinet cancellation of scheduling the bill was just a communications mix-up and the bill will be passed "as soon as possible". Italy has suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid vaccine skepticism, some of it fuelled by past statements by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which now disowns those stances.