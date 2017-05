Our forecasts v.close to EU's - econ min sources (2)

Bari, May 11 - EU economic forecasts for Italy are very close to the Italian government's, economy ministry sources said Thursday, saying they only differed by a few decimals. In recent years, further, results have been closer to Rome's forecasts, which have sometimes been too prudent. The sources said they were confident Italian forecasts will be reflected in results this year. In the April economic blueprint, the DEF; Italy saw 2017 growth at 1.1%. The government's 3.4-billion-euro mini-budget, requested by Brussels to avert an infringement procedure, recently got an unofficial thumbs up from the European Commission.