Parties 'wasting time' on election law - Renzi (2)

Parties 'wasting time' on election law - Renzi

Chaos reigns as no agreement on white paper

Chaos reigns as no agreement on white paper

Rome, May 11 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday accused parties of wasting time over a new electoral law. "The grand manoeuvres continue by those who say they want a new electoral law but in practice don't want one, and waste time," said the PD leader on Facebook. Chaos reigned Thursday with no agreement on a white paper. The PD is proposing an adjusted version of the German election system, with 50% of seats awarded on the basis of proportional representation and the rest according to the first-past-the-post system, sources said Thursday. President Sergio Mattarella has called on parliament to pass a new election system as currently the electoral laws for the Senate and the Lower House are different. Northern League MP Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Lower House's Constitutional affairs committee that his party welcomed the PD's proposal, while stressing that the League wants to move fast on approving a new election law. But the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) slammed it, saying it enshrined a proposal made by centre-right ALA leader Denis Verdini, a former close aide of Silvio Berlusconi who split from the ex-premier's Forza Italia. The M5S said that by making this proposal the PD had made it plain it did not want early elections after the summer. Forza Italia's Francesco Paolo Sisto also rejected the proposal, saying it was drafted by Verdini and Renzi. Rapporteur Andrea Mazziotti said Thursday he would present a white paper for a new electoral law by this evening and the deadline for amendments was set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

