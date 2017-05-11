Fruitful dialogue with Fedeli on vaccines - Lorenzin (2)

Rome

Rome, May 11 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin told ANSA Thursday she had sent a bill on making vaccinations compulsory for school admission to the premier's office to "respond to an emergency". She said there was "fruitful dialogue" with Education Minister Valeria Fedeli, and that "there is just the start of dialogue inside the government". She said the bill "meets the need to have the same norms all over Italy seeing as how the regions are moving in different directions". It was initially reported that the bill would be at cabinet tomorrow, but the premier's office denied this. Italy has suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid vaccine skepticism, some of it fuelled by past statements by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which now disowns those stances.

