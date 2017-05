Don't move Raphael to mark Falcone anniversary-Sgarbi

Urbino, March 11 - Art critic Vittorio Sgarbi on Thursday slammed the planned transfer of Raphael's La Muta from Urbino to the underground courtroom bunker in Palermo May 23 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Mafia's assassination of judge Giovanni Falcone. Calling it an "idiocy of rhetoric", Sgarbi said the move posed the risk of damaging the painting, also known as Portrait of a Young Woman. Falcone was killed on May 23 1992 by a massive bomb planted under the highway from Palermo to its airport, at Capaci, along with his wife and bodyguard. Two months later his colleague Paolo Borsellino was assassinated along with his bodyguard in Palermo.