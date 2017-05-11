Catania

Police stop two Libyans suspected of human trafficking

One also allegedly involved in murder

Catania, May 11 - Police in Calabria stopped two Libyans on Thursday for allegedly belonging to a human trafficking organization, ANSA sources said. The men arrived in Catania on May 6 on the rescue ship Phoenix, along with 394 migrants. One of the suspects was also allegedly involved in the murder of a 21-year-old man from Sierra Leone, who was shot when he refused to take off his hat. The man's body was taken aboard the Phoenix. Police said the suspect isn't alleged to have committed the murder himself.

