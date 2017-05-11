Police stop two Libyans suspected of human trafficking

Catania
11/05/2017
Catania, May 11 - Police in Calabria stopped two Libyans on Thursday for allegedly belonging to a human trafficking organization, ANSA sources said. The men arrived in Catania on May 6 on the rescue ship Phoenix, along with 394 migrants. One of the suspects was also allegedly involved in the murder of a 21-year-old man from Sierra Leone, who was shot when he refused to take off his hat. The man's body was taken aboard the Phoenix. Police said the suspect isn't alleged to have committed the murder himself.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero
di Alessandro Tumino
Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni
di Domenico Bertè
Lasciano bimba di 5 anni chiusa in auto e vanno al bar
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online