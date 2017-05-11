Italian activist freed in Moscow (3)

Rome, May 11 - Yuri Guaiana, an Italian activist for the 'Certi Diritti' LGBT rights association, was freed Thursday after being detained in Moscow while on his way to deliver a petition to prosecutors in the Russian capital over the treatment of gays in Chechnya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova tweeted. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano congratulated the Italian embassy in Moscow on an "excellent" job in securing Guaiana's release. Earlier Della Vedova said the Italian consul had visited Guaiana, who was "well". Guaiana told ANSA over the phone that "they told us we are in administrative detention, we don't know what's going to happen now but for now they are treating us well and there has been no violence". He said he and four Russian activists were arrested near Moscow's prosecutor general's office while trying to deliver the signatures for a petition against the allegedly harsh treatment of gays in Chechnya. Earlier he told Italian radio that "they put us all with just one policeman to guard us, before there were two. They come in all the time to ask us questions and request documents, espeically my visa. We don't know what will happen now". Guaiana said he had not eaten or drunk anything and thanked Della Vedova for stepping in, as well as the consul who met him. "They are working to free us all," he said. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said "today's news arouses concern" while European Parliament LGBT group co-chair Daniele Viotti said "the silence of the government and (Foreign Minister Angelino) Alfano on the gay issue in Chechnya is deafening". Viotti called on the government to "bring home Yuri Guaiana".