Bill on compulsory school vaccinations ready-Lorenzin (2)

Rome, May 11 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Thursday she had "ready" a bill making it compulsory for schoolchildren to be vaccinated. The number of compulsory vaccinations to allow a child to attend school would be widened, she said. Lorenzin said she had sent Premier Paolo Gentiloni the bill today and would take it to cabinet tomorrow. The move follows a sharp prise in measles cases amid vaccine skepticism, some of if linked to statements from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which the M5S now disowns.