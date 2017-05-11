Pomezia blaze plant head probed (3)

Rome, May 11 - Prosecutors said Thursday they had placed Antonio Buongiovanni, head of a waste-storage plant that blazed for days at Pomezia south of Rome, under investigation "for causing a fire and culpable pollution". It has emerged that the Eco X plant was already sanctioned in 2012 for irregular anti-fire certifications, said Velletri prosecutor Francesco Prete. He said there was no evidence the fire, which started outside the plant, had been arson. The fire, which raged on Friday and smouldered on until Monday, sent out toxic smoke over nearby fields and towns but vegetables were found not to contain traces of hydrocarbons although traces of asbestos were found in burned roofing. Schools were shut for a day.