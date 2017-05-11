PD proposes adjusted German electoral system (2)

Rome, May 11 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is proposing an adjusted version of the German election system, with 50% of seats awarded on the basis of proportional representation and the rest according to the first-past-the-post system, sources said Thursday. President Sergio Mattarella has called on parliament to pass a new election system as currently the electoral laws for the Senate and the Lower House are different. Northern League MP Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Lower House's Constitutional affairs committee that his party welcomed the PD's proposal, while stressing that the League wants to move fast on approving a new election law. But the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) slammed it, saying it enshrined a proposal made by centre-right ALA leader Denis Verdini, a former close aide of Silvio Berlusconi who split from the ex-premier's Forza Italia. The M5S said that by making this proposal the PD had made it plain it did not want early elections after the summer. Forza Italia's Francesco Paolo Sisto also rejected the proposal, saying it was drafted by Verdini and PD leader Matteo Renzi, the ex-premier.