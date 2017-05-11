Italian activist held in Moscow over gays in Chechnya (2)

Rome, May 11 - Yuri Guaiana, an Italian activist for the 'Certi Diritti' LGBT rights association, has been detained in Moscow while on his way to deliver a petition to prosecutors in the Russian capital over the treatment of gays in Chechnya, association chief Leonardo Monaco said Thursday. Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova tweeted that the Italian consulate had been put on the case by the foreign ministry and officials were heading to assist Guaiana. He said the Italian consul had visited Guaiana, who was "well". Four Russian activists were arrested with Guaiana. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said "today's news arouse concern" while European Parliament LGBT group co-chair Daniele Viotti said "the silence of the government and (Foreign Minister Angelino) Alfano on the gay issue in Chechnya is deafening". Viotti called on the government to "bring home Yuri Guaiana".