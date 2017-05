Italians become first couple to scale all eight-thousanders

Aosta, May 11 - Italian mountaineer Nives Meroi and her husband Romano Benet reached the peak of Nepal's Annapurna early on Thursday, making them the first couple to scale all 14 of the eight-thousanders - mountains that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level. Meroi's sister Leila gave ANSA the news after making contact with the couple. The pair did the climb without the help of supplementary oxygen or sherpas. They are now descending the mountain.