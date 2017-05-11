Rome

PD to propose adjusted German electoral system

Half proportional representation, half first-past-the-post

Rome, May 11 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is set to propose an adjusted version of the German election system in a parliamentary committee, with 50% of seats awarded on the basis of proportional representation and the rest according to the first-past-the-post system, sources said Thursday. President Sergio Mattarella has called on parliament to pass a new election system as currently the electoral laws for the Senate and the Lower House are different.

