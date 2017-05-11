Milan

Judge rejects request to close DJ Fabo case

Marco Cappato hearing to be held July 6

Judge rejects request to close DJ Fabo case

Milan, May 11 - Milan preliminary hearing judge Luigi Gargiulo on Thursday rejected a request to close the case against Marco Cappato, who is accused of abetting assisted suicide in the death of DJ Fabo. Gargiulo set a hearing date of July 6 for the parties to present their cases, after which he will make a ruling on the request. The 39-year-old Italian DJ was left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash. Cappato is a right-to-death activist who accompanied the DJ to Switzerland in late February, where he died after an assisted suicide procedure. Cappato is facing 12 years in jail for breaking Italian law forbidding assisted suicide. DJ Fabo, whose real name is Fabiano Antoniani, had appealed to President Sergio Mattarella for the right to die and strongly criticised Italy for failing to pass legislation on end-of-life issues. Milan prosecutors requested Cappato's acquittal, citing in their brief that assisted suicide does not violate the right to life "in the case of terminal illness or serious suffering, unbearable for the patient". Cappato said he respected the judge's ruling but added: "with the Luca Coscioni Association we will got forward in fighting for life, for the rights of the sick and disabled, and therefore for respecting the choice of stopping unbearable suffering". photo: Cappato

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero

Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero

di Alessandro Tumino

Sesso a pagamento con un minore, arrestate 2 donne

Sesso a pagamento con un minore, arrestate 2 donne

Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni

Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni

di Domenico Bertè

Lo spettacolo del Giro per le strade della città

Lo spettacolo del Giro per le strade della città

Lasciano bimba di 5 anni chiusa in auto e vanno al bar

Lasciano bimba di 5 anni chiusa in auto e vanno al bar

di Luigi Abbramo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33