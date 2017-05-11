EU court says Uber may have same licenses as taxis (2)

Rome
11/05/2017
Rome, May 11 - The advocate general of the European Court of Justice said Thursday that Uber may be obliged to have the same licenses required for taxis by national legislation because the ride-sharing app does not benefit from the principle of free circulation of services guaranteed by the EU for information society services. The advocate general gave his opinion in a case filed against Uber by an association of Spanish taxi drivers. It must now be seen whether the court's ruling reflects the opinion.
