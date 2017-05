Four city councils dissolved for mafia infiltration (2)

Rome, May 11 - The cabinet on Thursday dissolved three town councils near Reggio Calabria and one near Caserta for mafia infiltration. The towns are San Felice a Cancello (Caserta), Laureana di Borrello (Reggio Calabria), Bova Marina (Reggio Calabria) and Gioia Tauro (Reggio Calabria). The cabinet said "conditioning of the administrative activity on the part of organised crime had been established". The dissolution of the councils means local elections will no longer take place on June 11 at Gioia Tauro and Laureana di Borrello. The Calabrian towns have been infiltrated by the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia and the Caserta one by the Campania-based Camorra mafia, sources said.