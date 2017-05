Cut De Santis's Esposito term to 20 yrs-prosecutor

Rome, May 11 - A prosecutor on Thursday requested that a Rome court cut AS Roma 'ultra' fan Daniele De Santis's sentence for killing Napoli supporter Ciro Esposito from 26 years to 20. Esposito is appealing after being convicted of shooting Esposito before the Italian Cup final in Rome between Napoli and Fiorentina in May 2014. Esposito died of his injuries 53 days after the shooting.