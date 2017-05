Police op nabs heads of De Stefano 'Ndrangheta clan

Reggio Calabria, May 11 - A police operation on Thursday 'decapitated' the De Stefano clan of Calabria's powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said. In the operation, two former big fugitives of justice, Orazio De Stefano and Paolo Rosario De Stefano, an uncle and nephew thought to be helm of the organization, were among five people detained. Orazio De Stefano spent 16 years on the run before being captured in 2004.