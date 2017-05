Italian activist held in Moscow over gays in Chechnya

Rome, May 11 - Yuri Guaiana, an Italian activist for the 'Certi Diritti' LGBT rights association, has been detained in Moscow while on his way to deliver a petition to prosecutors in the Russian capital over the treatment of gays in Chechnya, association chief Leonardo Monaco said Thursday. Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova tweeted that the Italian consulate had been put on case by the foreign ministry and officials were heading to assist Guaiana.