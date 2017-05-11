Juncker says flexibility helps Italy and Europe

Berlin
11/05/2017
Berlin, May 11 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday that the flexibility with which the EU had applied its budget rules "helps Italy and Europe". "Italy is not in as good a situation as Germany from the point of view of economic policy," he told German daily Handelsblatt when asked about debt. "It needs structural reforms, which in part have been interrupted, on the labour market, for example. That's what the Italian government has to make major efforts. And we respect this, interpreting the Stability Pact in a flexible way".
