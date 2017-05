M5S to present no-confidence motion in Padoan

Rome, May 11 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday that it is presenting a no-confidence motion in Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan in parliament over his appointments at the helm of some State-controlled companies. In a statement, the M5S talked about executives being accused of serious crimes and put the blame on the cancellation of an "honour clause" for such appointments. It also mentioned the appointment of former banker Alessandro Profumo as CEO of defence-aerospace giant Leonardo-Finmeccanica, saying the movement could not be "indifferent" to this.