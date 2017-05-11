EC sees modest Italian recovery, GDP up 0.9% in 2017 (3)

Brussels, May 11 - The European Commission said Thursday that it expects Italy to continue its "recent modest economic recovery" in 2017, with GDP growth of 0.9%. In its spring economic forecasts, the EC left its growth forecast for 2017 and 2018 for Italy unchanged with respect to the winter ones, with GDP expected to rise 1.1% next year. It said that "the expansion of domestic demand was the main driver of growth" in 2016, when the economy grew by 0.9%, up from 0.8% in 2015. The Commission said "political uncertainty and the slow adjustment in the banking sector represent downside risks to Italy's growth prospects". It added, however, that "the currently high confidence in manufacturing might imply stronger external demand than assumed in the forecast". The EU executive said Italy's public debt of over two trillion euros in set to rise further this year, in part due to State support for the bank sector. "The general government debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 132.6% in 2016, mainly due to an increase in the liquidity buffer," it said. "A further slight increase is expected in 2017, also due to the additional resources earmarked for the public support to the banking sector and retail investors. "The debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to decline to 132.5% in 2018". It said Italy's deficit is is set to decline "slightly" to 2.2% of GDP in 2017, compared to 2.4% in 2016 and 2.7% in 2015. "Additional consolidation measures adopted in April, mainly to enhance tax compliance, are expected to maintain the tax burden stable despite the reduction in the corporate income tax rate to 24% from 27.5%," it said.