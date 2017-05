EC sees modest Italian recovery, GDP up 0.9% in 2017

Brussels, May 11 - The European Commission said Thursday that it expects Italy to continue its "recent modest economic recovery" in 2017, with GDP growth of 0.9%. In its spring economic forecasts, the EC left its growth forecast for 2017 and 2018 for Italy unchanged with respect to the winter ones, with GDP expected to rise 1.1% next year. It said that "the expansion of domestic demand was the main driver of growth" in 2016, when the economy grew by 0.9%, up from 0.8% in 2015.