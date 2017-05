75-yr-old Austrian killed in helicopter crash

Bolzano, May 10 - A 75-year-old Austrian from Salzburg, Wolfgang an der Lan Hochbrunn, is the pilot killed when his ultra-light helicopter crashed in Monti di Fundres, Val Pusteria. The man was alone in the helicopter and was on his way back to Austria. The accident occurred near Dun, 1,500 meters above sea level. The area has been cordoned of by the Vandoies Carabinieri and an investigation is underway.