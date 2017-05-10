Messina

Giro: Gaviria wins sprint, Jungels stays in pink (2)

Colombian snags second win in fifth stage to Messina

Giro: Gaviria wins sprint, Jungels stays in pink (2)

Messina, May 10 - Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won a sprint finish in the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 159-km leg from Pedara to Messina Wednesday, while Luxembourg's Bob Jungels kept the leader's pink jersey he won on the fourth stage that ended on Mt Etna yesterday. It was Gaviria's second win on this year's 100th Giro. Here's how they finished: 1. Fernando Gaviria (Col) in 03h40'11" (+11" bonus) (media km/h 43,327) 2. Jakub Mareczko (Ita) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Sam Bennett (Ire) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Andrè Greipel (Ger) s.t. 5. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) s.t. 6. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) s.t. 7. Ryan Gibbons (SA) s.t. 8. Roberto Ferrari (Ita) s.t. 9. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) s.t. 10. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. 11. Vlacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) s.t. 12. Alexei Tcatevich (Rus) s.t. 13 Adam Yates (GB) s.t. 14. Jan Tratnik (Slo) s.t. 15. Matteo Montaguti (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Bob Jungels (Lux) in 23h22'07" (km 915, media 39,155 km/h) 2. Geraint Thomas (GB) at 06" 3. Adam Yates (GB) at 10" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) s.t. 6. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 7. Nairo Quintana (Col) s.t. 8. Bauke Mollema (Neth) s.t. 9. Tejay Van Garderen (USA) s.t. 10. Andrey Amador (CR) s.t. 11. Thibaud Pinot (Fra) s.t. 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) s.t. 13. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 14. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 14" 15. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 23". photo: Jungels

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati

Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati

di Leonardo Orlando

Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero

Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero

di Alessandro Tumino

Gratteri, con strage Duisburg 'ndrangheta ha commesso errore

Gratteri, con strage Duisburg 'ndrangheta ha commesso errore

Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni

Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrangheta, arrestato latitante Rocco Barbaro

'Ndrangheta, arrestato Rocco Barbaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33