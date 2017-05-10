Giro: Gaviria wins sprint, Jungels stays in pink (2)

Messina, May 10 - Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won a sprint finish in the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 159-km leg from Pedara to Messina Wednesday, while Luxembourg's Bob Jungels kept the leader's pink jersey he won on the fourth stage that ended on Mt Etna yesterday. It was Gaviria's second win on this year's 100th Giro. Here's how they finished: 1. Fernando Gaviria (Col) in 03h40'11" (+11" bonus) (media km/h 43,327) 2. Jakub Mareczko (Ita) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Sam Bennett (Ire) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Andrè Greipel (Ger) s.t. 5. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) s.t. 6. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) s.t. 7. Ryan Gibbons (SA) s.t. 8. Roberto Ferrari (Ita) s.t. 9. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) s.t. 10. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. 11. Vlacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) s.t. 12. Alexei Tcatevich (Rus) s.t. 13 Adam Yates (GB) s.t. 14. Jan Tratnik (Slo) s.t. 15. Matteo Montaguti (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Bob Jungels (Lux) in 23h22'07" (km 915, media 39,155 km/h) 2. Geraint Thomas (GB) at 06" 3. Adam Yates (GB) at 10" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) s.t. 6. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 7. Nairo Quintana (Col) s.t. 8. Bauke Mollema (Neth) s.t. 9. Tejay Van Garderen (USA) s.t. 10. Andrey Amador (CR) s.t. 11. Thibaud Pinot (Fra) s.t. 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) s.t. 13. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 14. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 14" 15. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 23". photo: Jungels