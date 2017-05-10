Giro: Gaviria wins sprint, Jungels stays in pink (2)

Messina
10/05/2017
Messina, May 10 - Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won a sprint finish in the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 159-km leg from Pedara to Messina Wednesday, while Luxembourg's Bob Jungels kept the leader's pink jersey he won on the fourth stage that ended on Mt Etna yesterday. It was Gaviria's second win on this year's 100th Giro. Here's how they finished: 1. Fernando Gaviria (Col) in 03h40'11" (+11" bonus) (media km/h 43,327) 2. Jakub Mareczko (Ita) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Sam Bennett (Ire) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Andrè Greipel (Ger) s.t. 5. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) s.t. 6. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) s.t. 7. Ryan Gibbons (SA) s.t. 8. Roberto Ferrari (Ita) s.t. 9. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) s.t. 10. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. 11. Vlacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) s.t. 12. Alexei Tcatevich (Rus) s.t. 13 Adam Yates (GB) s.t. 14. Jan Tratnik (Slo) s.t. 15. Matteo Montaguti (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Bob Jungels (Lux) in 23h22'07" (km 915, media 39,155 km/h) 2. Geraint Thomas (GB) at 06" 3. Adam Yates (GB) at 10" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) s.t. 6. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 7. Nairo Quintana (Col) s.t. 8. Bauke Mollema (Neth) s.t. 9. Tejay Van Garderen (USA) s.t. 10. Andrey Amador (CR) s.t. 11. Thibaud Pinot (Fra) s.t. 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) s.t. 13. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 14. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 14" 15. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 23". photo: Jungels
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati
di Leonardo Orlando
Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero
di Alessandro Tumino
Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online