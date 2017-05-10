Libya Coast Guard rescues migrants (2)

Rome, May 10 - In the first effect of a deal recently signed with Italy the Libyan Coast Guard, recently equipped with Italian vessels, on Wednesday rescued a boat carrying some 300 migrants and took it back to Tripoli. The migrants had sent an SOS to the Italian Coast Guard. The boat was picked up in international waters after previously being spotted by rescue planes in Libyan waters. After receiving the two reports, the Italian Coast Guard operations centre in Rome alerted the Libyan Coast Guard which, unlike in the past, took command of the rescue operations. Several Tripoli motor boats set off towards the boat, which was reached in international waters. Some Libyan Coast Guard staff took over the vessel which was turned around and taken back into the port of Tripoli.