Rome

NGOs 'know where migrant boats are' - prosecutor (2)

'Mafia-linked people in migrant reception business'

NGOs 'know where migrant boats are' - prosecutor (2)

Rome, May 10 - Non-governmental organisations have rescued migrants off Libya without informing the Italian Coast Guard and appear to know where migrant boats will be, Trapani acting chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio told the Senate defence committee Wednesday, adding that mafia-linked people were involved in the migrant reception business. "The NGOs have carried out some sea rescues without informing the Coast Guard," said Cartosio. There have also been "cases in which individuals on board NGO ships were aware of the time and place in which migrant boats would be, and that poses a problem as to whether the intervention was regular". Furthermore, Cartosio said, "individuals related to or in touch with mafia organisations were part of the reception business". Cartosio said investigations are ongoing "into aiding and abetting clandestine immigration not concerning the NGOs as such but people belonging to the NGOs." Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it had "never" been contacted by Trapani prosecutors. It said its procedures for intervention were "transparent" and it was ready to "clear things up". Rescues were carried out in conformity with its humanitarian principles and in accordance with national and international law, it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati

Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati

di Leonardo Orlando

Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero

Colpi di pistola e sangue, è mistero

di Alessandro Tumino

Gratteri, con strage Duisburg 'ndrangheta ha commesso errore

Gratteri, con strage Duisburg 'ndrangheta ha commesso errore

Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni

Oggi il Giro in città, tutte le informazioni

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrangheta, arrestato latitante Rocco Barbaro

'Ndrangheta, arrestato Rocco Barbaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33