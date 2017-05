No basis for Italexit - Draghi (3)

Rome, May 10 - The idea of Italy leaving the eurozone, or 'Italexit', "does not have the slightest basis" in fact, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Wednesday in a verbal tussle with a Dutch MP. Draghi repeated that the euro is "irrevocable, and that's what the Treaty says". In other remarks, Draghi said it was "up to the eurozone countries to prepare for the end of quantitative easing".