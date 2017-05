Giro: Gaviria wins sprint, Jungels stays in pink

Messina, May 10 - Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won a sprint finish in the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 159-km leg from Pedara to Messina Wednesday, while Luxembourg's Bob Jungels kept the leader's pink jersey he won on the fourth stage that ended on Mt Etna yesterday. It was Gaviria's second win on this year's 100th Giro. photo: Jungels