Govt should sack Boschi says M5S's Fico

Rome
10/05/2017
Rome, May 10 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday called on Premier Paolo Gentiloni to sack Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi over reports she asked former UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to consider buying Banca Etruria, where her father was former vice-president. Boschi has denied the reports. "The first thing we will ask for is the immediate scheduling to launch a (parliamentary) commission of inquiry into the banks," said M5S Lower House whip Roberto Fico said. "Then we will ask Gentiloni for an urgent report. We ask that Boschi's briefs be taken from her. It is a act of no-confidence that we ask for via the government". Alessandro Di Battista, another senior M5S MP, said Gentiloni had to "take responsibility" and "say whose side he's on".
