Man detained on Ischia in relation to jeweller's murder (2)

Naples, May 10 - A man was detained by police at an Ischia hotel on Tuesday night in connection with Monday's murder of a jeweller in his shop at Marano near Naples, it was reported Wednesday. The suspect, 31, was apprehended at the Hotel Oriente and escorted by passenger ferry to the Carabinieri police station in Giugliano on the mainland. He was said to have a criminal record. The proceeds of the robbery at the jewellers were found in his home along with the keys to the shop, police said. Salvatore Gala, 43, a separated father of one, was killed by a shot to the head in his shop on Monday evening. The shop's safe was found emptied out.