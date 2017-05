End to coal power possible in 2025-30 - Calenda (3)

Rome, May 10 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that a "total" stop to coal-fuelled power in Italy was "possible" in 2025-30 but it would cost about three billion euros and would bring the problem of authorising new power stations and infrastructure. Calenda said some 27% of energy consumption would come from renewable sources in 2030. Calenda was testifying to parliament with Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti on the National Energy Strategy.