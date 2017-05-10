Rome

Rome trash co decapitated, three-strong board OK'd (2)

AMA lurching from crisis to crisis

Rome trash co decapitated, three-strong board OK'd (2)

Rome, May 10 - The Rome city council environment committee on Wednesday approved the replacement of the current sole administrator of trash-collection company AMA, Antonella Giglio, by a three-strong board. Some 140 CVs have been sent in for the new appointments, it said. Committee chair Daniele Diaco of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Giglio was not among those who had filed a CV and that Director-General Stefano Bina was "staying on as he will not be on the board". Diaco said the changes preceded Rome's latest trash crisis. AMA has been lurching from crisis to crisis and Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi has said PD volunteers will be out in force to clean up the latest "mess" on Sunday. M5S leader Beppe Grillo has blamed the PD, which formerly ran the city, for the string of crises.

