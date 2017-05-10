Payment of first tranche of Alitalia bridge-loan ordered

Rome, May 10 - The state general accounting office has ordered payment of the first 220-million-euro tranche of a 600-million-euro bridge-loan made available by the government to keep struggling airline Alitalia flying for the next six months while a new buyer is sought, extraordinary commissioner Enrico Laghi said on Wednesday. "Thanks also to this loan we are operating in continuity (with the previous management)," Laghi added. The former extraordinary commissioner for troubled steel group ILVA also said the two-week timeframe for publishing a tender inviting expressions of interest by potential buyers would be respected. This means it will likely be published by May 17. Under the road-map set out by the new management the intention is to arrive at binding offers by October. Laghi is one of three extraordinary commissioners appointed for Alitalia after the company was put into extraordinary administration following the rejection by workers of a revised business plan scaling back job and wage cuts by about a third last month. The others are Luigi Gubitosi, a former director-general of State broadcaster RAI, and air transport expert Stefano Paleari. On Wednesday Paleari said the new industrial plan for Alitalia should be ready in July. "Right now the existing industrial plans are under evaluation, and this (process) will take 4-6 weeks," he explained. "I think (the new plan) can be drawn up in a further 4 weeks, so by the end of July," Paleari added.