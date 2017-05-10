Soccer: Totti says doesn't know if quitting (2)

Rome, May 10 - Francesco Totti said Wednesday he didn't know whether he would be hanging up his boots after Roma's last match of the season, against Genoa at the Olimpico on May 28. Asked to confirm AS Roma's new sporting director Ramon Monchi's recent assertion that the legendary skipper was playing his last season, Totti replied "I don't know". On May 3, at his first press conference, Monchi confirmed widespread speculation that Totti was playing his last season and then would become a Roma executive. "I ask Francesco to be as close as possible to me to learn what is Roma, he is Roma," Monchi said. Former World Cup winner Totti, 40, had previously indicated that he would be retiring at the end of this season. It is not yet known what position he is set to get after retiring, though there has been speculation he will be an assistant to Monchi.