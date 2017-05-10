Milan

Soccer: Inter sack Pioli, bring in Sabatini as tech director

Youth-team coach Vecchi becomes caretaker

Milan, May 10 - Inter Milan have sacked Stefano Pioli after six months in charge and brought back youth-team coach Stefano Vecchi as caretaker manager after picking up just one point from their last six games. Sunday's 1-0 defeat at relegation-battling Genoa left Inter in seventh place in Serie A, nine points adrift of fifth-placed Atalanta, and proved the final straw for the club's board. Amid a major shake-up, former Lazio, Palermo and Roma director of football Walter Sabatini was brought in as technical director Wednesday. The 51-year-old Pioli, who took over from Frank De Boer in November, had been under increasing pressure in recent weeks and reportedly offered to resign following the team's 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina last month. Vecchi will oversee the club's final three games of the season, against Sassuolo, Lazio and Udinese. photos: Pioli and Sabatini

