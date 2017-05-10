Boschi says already gave Etruria clarification (2)

Rome, May 10 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi said Wednesday that her lawyers would speak for her from now on about reports she asked former UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to consider buying a troubled bank that subsequently went insolvent where her father was a former vice president. "I have already clarified in parliament, enough is enough," Boschi told reporters at the premier's office regarding the case of Banca Etruria. "From now on my lawyers will deal with this issue". In excerpts of a book by Ferruccio de Bortoli released before publication, the former Corriere della Sera editor says that then-reform minister Boschi spoke to Ghizzoni about the possibility of buying Banca Etruria in 2015. The Tuscan bank was one of four lenders that went to the wall in 2015, leaving many savers with worthless bonds. One Etruria former bond holder killed himself.