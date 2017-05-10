NGOs 'know where migrant boats are' - prosecutor

Rome, May 10 - Non-governmental organisations have rescued migrants off Libya without informing the Italian Coast Guard and appear to know where migrant boats will be, Trapani acting chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio told the Senate defence committee Wednesday, adding that mafia-linked people were involved in the migrant reception business. "The NGOs have carried out some sea rescues without informing the Coast Guard," said Cartosio. There have also been "cases in which individuals on board NGO ships were aware of the time and place in which migrant boats would be, and that poses a problem as to whether the intervention was regular". Furthermore, Cartosio said, "individuals related to or in touch with mafia organisations were part of the reception business". Cartosio said investigations are ongoing "into aiding and abetting clandestine immigration not concerning the NGOs as such but people belonging to the NGOs."