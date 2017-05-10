In front line whatever Strasbourg decides - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, May 10 - Ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday he would be "in the front line" whatever the result of his appeal against an office ban to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. "I'll be in the front line whatever Strasbourg decides, I'll lead the FI campaign with my face, my words, my ideas," Berlusconi said in excerpts from a forthcoming interview with newsweekly Panorama. The three-time premier and media baron added that reviving his former cross-party 'Nazarene Pact' with ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Partry (PD) leader Matteo Renzi was "impossible". He accuded the PD of being "ambiguous" with the government led by one of its top members, former foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni, and said he "rated" Gentiloni.