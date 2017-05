Blocking trafficker cash on G7 Bari finance meeting agenda

Rome, May 10 - Economic security and stopping cash flows to migrant traffickers will be on the agenda of the G7 finance meeting in Bari from May 11-13, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told local students on Wednesday. "The resources that go to the peddlers of death must be blocked," Padoan said ahead of the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the seven member countries and representatives of European and international institutions. The economy minister also described immigration as "a challenge and an opportunity", according to a message posted to the ministry's Twitter account. "(Migrant) reception in Italy produces a public good for the EU," he added.