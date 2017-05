Three sisters die in Rome camper fire, homicide probe opened

Rome, May 10 - Two children and a young woman are dead after a camper van caught fire early on Wednesday in the Centocelle district of Rome. According to initial reports, the victims are three sisters aged 20, eight and four of Roma ethnicity. Rome prosecutors have opened a homicide probe after traces of flammable liquid were found outside vehicle, sources said. Prosecutors are also investigating suspected arson. The camper was in a shopping centre car park and a family made up of 11 children plus the parents lived inside. The parents and the other siblings reportedly managed to get out of the camper.