Infant abandoned on Milan metro, found by police officer

Milan, May 10 - A mother abandoned her new-born child in the Milan metro on Wednesday morning but then apparently had second thoughts and returned to discover that the infant had already been found by police. The woman, reportedly from Senegal, left the four-month-old boy in a baby carrier in Milan Repubblica station before making off by train. The child was subsequently spotted by a finance police officer, who alerted station security. When the mother returned some 30 minutes later she reportedly found the police and medical personnel on site. The child is said to be in good health. Police are investigating.