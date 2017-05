RAI fee in electric bill brought in 5.5 mn more payers

Rome, May 10 - Putting the fee to fund State broadcaster RAI into household's electric bills has increased the number of people paying it by 5.5 million, Rossella Orlandi, the director of Italian inland revenue agency L'Agenzia delle Entrate, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday. She said the revenue generated by the tax, which previously was widely evaded, was around 2.1 billion euros in 2016. She said the number of RAI licence-fee payers went up from 16.5 million in 2015 to 22 million in 2016.