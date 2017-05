Suspected traffickers with pro-jihad contacts arrested

Bari, May 10 - Police on Wednesday arrested several Somali nationals in the southern cities of Bari, Catania and Salerno suspected of being human traffickers, sources said. They are suspected of bringing people into Italy illegally and then getting them into other countries. Some members of the alleged criminal organization allegedly used Facebook and other social media to contact people considered pro-jihad and close to the Somali terrorist group al-Shabaab.