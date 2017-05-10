Soccer: Juve must improve to win Champions League - Allegri

Rome, May 10 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his men must improve further if they are to lift the Champions League after Tuesday's 2-1 win over Monaco sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory to put the Turin giants in next month's final. "Juventus have a very good chance of winning the Champions League this season but we need to play even better," said Allegri, whose side lost to Barcelona in the 2015 final. "We have a month to work on improving and we mustn't forget that we have some very important games before then," added the coach, with Juve close to winning a sixth consecutive Serie A title and set to meet Lazio in the Italian Cup final. Mario Mandzukic put Juve on their way on Tuesday, tapping home the rebound of a header before Dani Alves thrashed home a remarkable volley from outside the box. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Monaco in the second half. Juve are likely to face defending champions Real Madrid in the final in Cardiff on June 3. The holders go into the return of their semi-final against city rivals Atletico later on Wednesday with a 3-0 advantage.